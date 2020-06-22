Tottenham defender, Jan Vertonghen, has agreed to extend his contract until the end of the season.

The Belgium international was due to leave the club on June 30 but has signed a temporary deal until the current campaign is finished.

Goalkeeper Michel Vorm has also committed to the club until the end of the season.

Spurs had until Tuesday to agree extensions with players out of contract at the end of the month and left it late with Vertonghen.

The 33-year-old, who joined Tottenham in 2012, is still expected to leave in the summer, after reportedly holding talks with a number of European clubs.

“Jan is a fantastic guy, fantastic professional. His love for the club, his respect for the club, is never in doubt,’ boss Jose Mourinho said last week.

“We and him want him to be with us until at least the end of the season and hopefully Jan and his people and my club can agree that.

“But speaking now until the end of his contract, in the end of June, he’s here to help and of course we totally trust him.”

Spurs have also agreed for a number of players, including Danny Rose, to stay at their loan clubs until the end of the campaign.