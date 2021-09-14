Verona appoints new manager

Igor Tudor is officially the new coach of Hellas Verona, after they fired Eusebio Di Francesco, just three games into his tenure.

The Serie A side had a disastrous start to the campaign, sitting bottom of the table with three defeats out of three.

That run prompted them to sack Di Francesco, who had replaced Ivan Juric over the summer.

Tudor returns to the Italian top flight, after he worked as part of Andrea Pirlo’s staff at Juventus last season, and has signed a contract to June 2022.

It was an unusual decision, as he had already been a head coach at Hajduk Split, PAOK Salonika, Karabuskpor, Galatasaray and Udinese.

His Serie A experience was two different stints at Udinese from April 2018 to June 2018, then back again from March to November 2019, for a total 25 games.

The former Croatia international also spent time in Italy as a player with Juventus and Siena from 1998 to 2007, before retiring at Hajduk Split in 2008.

Tudor also worked as assistant manager for the Croatia national team under Igor Stimac.