Vermaelen, retires from football, reveals new job

Former Arsenal and Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen has announced his retirement.

The Belgian has hung up the boots after leaving the J-League’s Vissel Kobe.

And Vermaelen has landed on his feet, as he revealed: “I’ve decided to retire from professional football.

“I’ve been very fortunate to play for the greatest clubs in the world and I’m very grateful for that.”

Vermaelen also announced, “I am very proud and grateful to be able to announce that I will be the assistant coach of the Belgian national team.”