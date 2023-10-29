Verdict: Ex- APC presidential aspirant urges Tinubu to rescue, unite Nigerians

A former APC Presidential aspirant , Gbenga Olawepo- Hashim has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the Supreme Court verdict, urging him to now face the job of rescuing Nigerians from the daily harsh realities they faced.

Olawepo- Hashim who is also an activist and a businessman, made this known in his congratulatory message to Tinubu in Lagos on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that both former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party had urged the Apex court to dismiss and set aside the September 6 judgment of PEPC, which affirmed the victory of Tinubu.

However, the seven-man panel led by Justice Inyang Okoro on Thursday, held that the appeal lacked merit and “is hereby dismissed.”

Olawepo-Hashim said that hitting the ground running presently would not be enough as he now needed to fly when needed.

He explained that the President as the one with the democratic mandate, had more work to do with an economy that was hit by its worse inflation in over 20 years.

The businessman said the nation’s currency had been devalued at 80 per cent in four months of Tinubu’s administration at the unofficial market.

“Although the legal challenges to the outcome of the 2023 presidential election have come and gone, rounding up with the verdict of the Supreme Court on sundry appeals on the October 26.

“I want to congratulate President Tinubu for a hard won victory.

“I also extend my commendation to Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP; and Mr Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party respectively at the 2023 Presidential election.

“The dogged but civil challenges mounted by the duo after the election are important contributions to our democracy and will enrich our jurisprudence.

“Both the winner and those whose petitions did not succeed at the courts must now commit themselves as leaders to the important tasks of uniting the country.

“They must secure the nation, rescue

the economy, and improve the welfare of our people,” he said.

Olawepo-Hashim also recalled that before and after election, they had counselled several times that the post-Buhari administration must be a government of national unity.

He added that this was akin to the post civil war cabinet of retired General Yakubu Gowon, owing to the severe fracture of the polity and the horrendous damage to the economy.

The businessman said some people in their opinion after the election had dismissed the suggestion, arguing instead that what was needed was a government of “national competence”.

He noted that the country was now impatiently waiting to see the “competence” reflected in the people’s welfare.

The activist emphasised that at this critical juncture in the nation’s history, “important national responsibilities cannot be a gift for yes boys and girls at moments of severe national crises.”

He also counselled that “the opposition party which divided its rank into three and half during the build up to the 2023 election, had a job to do if it must be relevant to Nigeria’s immediate political future.

Olawepo-Hashim reiterated that Nigeria demanded more seriousness from all political leaders as the grim realities that Nigerians confronted daily was not the occasion for pettiness.