Verbal Assault: Gov. Buni orders release of detained teenager

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has directed the immediate release of a teenager detained by the police for allegedly insulting him.

Buni made the statement by his Director-General of Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed in Damaturu Tuesday.

The governor who said he was not aware of the arrest and detention, adding that it was grossly unnecessary to arrest anyone for insulting or criticising him.

“This is the price of leadership and we are fully conscious of it, therefore, l couldn’t have ordered nor condoned the detention of anyone.

“Until someone drew my attention to it, l wasn’t aware of his arrest and detention, l have now directed his immediate release from detention” was quoted as saying.

Buni, however, said that although his administration ran an open government, contributions and criticisms should be constructive and meaningful.

“ Social media users are also reminded to be responsive and responsible, to respect the rights of everyone, political party, religious and socio-cultural differences, most especially as the political campaigns are ongoing,” he said.





