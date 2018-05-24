Venus, Serena pair for French Open doubles

Defending champions Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Lucie Safarova have split up ahead of the event and will partner Lathish Chan and Svetlana Kuznetsova respectively.

Venus and Serena Williams will partner each other at the French Open as they chase a third doubles title at Roland Garros.

The American sisters already have two Grand Slam titles in Paris to their name – the most recent of which came back in 2010.

And French Open organisers have decided to award the pair a wildcard into the women’s doubles for the 2018 edition.

Defending champions Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Lucie Safarova have split up ahead of the event and will partner Lathish Chan and Svetlana Kuznetsova respectively.

Mattek-Sands and Safarova defeated Ash Barty and Casey Dellacqua in last year’s final, and while Barty returns with Coco Vandeweghe, her compatriot has since retired.

There’s plenty of interest from a British perspective.

Anna Smith will partner Switzerland’s Xenia Knoll, Heather Watson plays alongside German Tatjana Maria and Naomi Broady links up with Poland’s Magda Linette.

Meanwhile, British No. 1 singles player Johanna Konta will play alongside USA’s Alison Riske.