Ven. Gbotosho: Architect of spirit, space, and scholarships, by Folu Olamiti

Venerable Architect Professor Johnson Olayinka Gbotosho is not merely a name—it is a symbol of excellence, a fusion of spirit and structure, design and devotion.

In a world where most men pursue a single path, he embodies many: a master architect, a revered academic, a dedicated priest, and a silent builder of nations.

From the drafting table to the pulpit, from the lecture hall to the altar, Professor Gbotosho has etched his legacy across disciplines and generations. He is a multitalented genius, a saint of spaces, and a scholar of spirit-a man whose every line drawn in stone is guided by faith, and whose every sermon echoes with the precision of a blueprint.

This rare blend of intellect, humility, and spirituality took centre stage at Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo on July 24, 2025 during the university’s 23rd Inaugural Lecture. There, before a captivated audience, his lecture, titled: “In the Cause of Architecture. A Philosophy of Architectural Design,” did more than explore building theory: it unveiled the mind and mission of a man shaped as much by God as by geometry.

In a world where most men choose a path, some rare souls become the path. Such is the life of The Venerable Architect Professor Johnson Olayinka Gbotosho, a man whose name, etched across blueprints, pulpits, and blackboards, has become a compass of excellence, spirituality, and nation-building. From the citation read at Ajayi Crowther University Oyo’s 23rd Inaugural Lecture on July 24, 2025, with the topic: “In the Cause of Architecture: A Philosophy of Architectural Design,” his brilliance shone like a Northern Star. He is a multitalented genius whose mastery and expertise in several fields are legendary-this of course includes sports.

Born on January 10, 1961 in Abeokuta, Ogun State to the distinguished Gbotosho family of Isare, Ilesha, his early brilliance foretold the making of an icon. From Abadina Primary School through Government College Ibadan, both in the Oyo State capital, young Johnson was not just a bright student-he was a force. Neatest student, best in Technical Drawing and Mathematics, and an acclaimed cricketer called to national trials at just 15, his distinction refused to be contained.

Long before sustainability became the lexicon of modern design, he was already exploring the philosophical underpinnings of architecture. At Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), he earned his B.Sc. and M.Sc. with distinction. His legendary design thesis-so inspiring that fellow students tore pieces of it as keepsakes-became a symbol of creative audacity.

As a young lecturer, first in Jos and then in Zaria, his classroom was not merely a space of instruction-it was a theatre of innovation. In 1991, propelled by a Commonwealth Scholarship, he journeyed to the University of Portsmouth, UK, where he earned an MPhil and PhD, mentored by greats like Prof. G.H. Broadbent and examined by Prof. Paul Oliver. He juggled academic rigour with playing cricket for Portsmouth, proof of a man who never left any gift idle.

But his genius was never just architectural-it was deeply spiritual. In 2002, he answered a higher calling. Ordained as a deacon, then priest, canon, and finally Venerable Archdeacon by 2015, he brought the same diligence to God’s altar that he brought to his drafting table. An alumnus of the prestigious Immanuel College of Theology, his ministry is marked by humility, depth, and sacrificial service as a non-stipendiary priest, balancing pastoral duties with professional ones.

He is founder and CEO of CadMission Nigeria Limited, Yinka Gbotosho & Associates, RED Projects, and several other firms, having designed over 200 structures-seven of which beautify the Ajayi Crowther University (ACU) campus, including the ongoing construction of its chapel.

In academia, he shines as a teacher of teachers. Since joining ACU in 2019, he has served as Acting Head of Architecture, Acting Dean, and now full Dean of the Faculty of Environmental Studies. His transition from senior lecturer to full professor has been one not of titles, but of legacies- leaving behind every department more excellent than he met it.

His life is an elegant paradox: deeply grounded in spiritual submission, yet boldly towering in academic and professional audacity. In him, the Church finds a voice that speaks with design precision; the classroom finds a preacher of relevance; and the nation, a silent patriot who builds more with bricks than noise.

Professor Gbotosho is married to another academic star: Professor Sola Gbotosho, a distinguished pharmacologist at the University of Ibadan. Together, they are nurturing a legacy of God-fearing, exceptional children.

In an era where many build for themselves, Prof. Gbotosho builds for God, for students, and for Nigeria. He reminds us all that architecture is not just about structures- it is about the soul that lives within them.

. Sir Olamiti, a Fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, writes from Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

