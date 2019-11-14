The Federal Road Safety Corps says vehicles not certified as roadworthy would not be used to convey election materials for Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi.

Emmanuel Abe, the state FRSC sector commander, disclosed this at a one-day Training on Election Duties, organised for Staff of the commission in Lokoja on Thursday.

“The FRSC has been inspecting vehicles to be used for conveying election materials; the vehicle are to be checked and certified that they are in good condition and available for the exercise.

“At the end of the certification, the vehicles will be tagged.

”We have certified all the vehicles from NURTW that would be used by the Independent National Electoral Commission for logistics for Kogi election,” Abe said.

He added that screening and profiling of drivers had also been done, saying all drivers must provide their drivers’ licence to confirm validity of their licences.

Abe said that over 400 FRSC officials would be deployed on election duty across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

Earlier, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, FRSC Corps Marshal, said that the training was to senistise participants on mode and conducts expected of them during the election.

Represented by Hyginus Fuomsuk, the Assistant Corps Marshal, FRSC Federal Operations, Oyeyemi warned the officials not to comprised the electoral process, saying their welfare had been taken care of.

“We need to sensitise our staff on the basics required of them in terms of conducts at the point of election.

“Safety of lives and properties is paramount towards achieving a peaceful election.

“The personnel should be firm and exhibit professionalism for the successful conduct of the election,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the training was tagged: “The Role and Responsibility of FRSC in 2019 Kogi Governorship Election”.

The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Busari, who was represented by the DCP Operations, Kabiru Kwarzo, delivered a lecture on “The Risk and Threat Assessment For 2019 Election”.

He stressed that if politicians abide by all electoral laws, elections in the country would be free of violence, adding that security personnel would be withdrawn from all politicians in the state on Friday night.

He reaffirmed the determination of the police to ensure that election violence and other crimes in Nigeria were reduced to the barest minimum.

The state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. James Apam, who was represented by Olugbenga Ajayi, a Staff of the Commission, urged security agencies to secure election staff and materials, saying all eyes were on Kogi/Bayelsa election.