Vehicle conveying perfumes, body spray catches fire in Ondo

A vehicle conveying perfumes and body spray involved in a lone accident Wednesday burst into flames on Ore-Sagamu expressway in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

No life, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) was lost as only one of the two persons in the car sustained injuries.

The Ore Unit Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sikiru Alonge told NAN that the accident was caused by a burst tyre.

“The lone accident of a car laden with perfumes and body spray was caused by tyre burst, which resulted in the vehicle bursting into flames.d

“The car burnt beyond recognition but miraculously the two persons in it escaped death, but one of them sustained injuries, but has been taken to Opeyemi Hospital in Ore.

“The accident caused gridlock on the corridor of the expressway, but we are have removed the carcass of the burnt vehicle to ease traffic,” Alonge said.

The FRSC Commander appealed to motorists to desist from using expired tyres in order prevent crashes resulting from sudden tyre burst.