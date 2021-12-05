VC UniIlorin, Silverbird boss, 28 others bag maiden Nigeria CEO’s Awards

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, and Vice President of the Silverbird Group, Guy Murray-Bruce, were amongst 28 other recipients of the maiden edition of Nigeria most respected CEO’s Awards.

The award ceremony, which held in Abuja on Saturday, saw 30 personalities receive awards in different categories.

Baroness Paulette Kporo, CEO, The Nigeria Business Executive Limited, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the awards were conceptualised to identify and publicly recognise the CEOs in each sector of business and industry who were the most highly regarded and appreciated by various stakeholders.

Kporo said: “We realised a vacuum in the reward system in the corporate community of the country.

“We then reckoned that there were many Chief Executive Officers in Nigeria who had achieved a lot in the various sectors in which they operated but who were not well celebrated.”

She explained that the winners in each category were chosen by the general public, adding that selection process was very comprehensive.

A cross section of the awardees who spoke to NAN on the sideline of the event expressed joy at being recognised as the best amongst an elite group of other outstanding CEOs in the country.

Patience Madlion, CEO, Shedrack Madlion’s Foundation, said her zeal to become the best in her field was borne out of the passion of her late husband.

Madlion said: “Shedrack Madlion was my husband.

“I unfortunately lost him in 2018 to kidnappers on Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

“While he was alive, he was the voice of Agriculture.

“He championed the course of replacing aging farmers with young farmers.

“So, when he passed, I felt I should take up the challenge and I have been able to empower over 22,000 women across the world through my NGO.”

Halifa Rabiu, CEO, Halba Plastic and Recycling Company Limited, said it was a great and exciting feeling for young CEOs like he to be recognised.

Rabiu said: “It is good to know that there are people who see and appreciate our little contribution to the growth and development of the country.

“I work really hard and have plans to take this recycling business to the next level in Nigeria.

“We plan to export Nigeria’s waste abroad, both to the US as well as other European countries in the near future.”

Obinna Onungwa, CEO, Cargoworth Alliance Logistics Limited, said the award was testament to his hard work in the industry, stressing that his watchword was perseverance and integrity.

Onungwa said: “We are into freight forwarding, cargo and logistics and so we don’t take lightly the trust our customers bestow on us to deliver.

“The business can be quite challenging although and most times it is the government policies that affect the industry.

“But we are coping and hopeful that the economy will keep improving so that our business can continue to grow.”

LIST OF AWARDEES:

Freight Forwarding and Logistics – Dada Aigbe, CEO, Confidence Cargo Ltd.

Real Estate (Commercial) – Amb. Lawrence Oloche, CEO, Promise Land Estate

Travel and Tour – Olugbenga Adebayo, CEO, Gadeshire Travel and Tours Ltd.

Commercial Cleaning Services – Olayiwola Olayinka, CEO, Pleasant Cleaning Services Ltd.

Consultancy (Human Resource) – Joel Ejiofor, CEO, Norado Consulting

Pharmaceuticals – Pharm (Mrs) Nnadumijie-Nwosu Leoni, CEO, Eudora Pharmacy

Non-profit – Patience Madlion, CEO, Shedrack Madlion’s Foundation

Catering Services – Akanimoh Etuk, CEO, Yummies Delight

Information and Communication Technology – Mohammed Olantunji, CEO, Starnet Technologies

Construction (Building) – Ifeanyi Samson, CEO, Sam Mog Nig. Ltd.

Plastic Recycling – Halifa Rabiu, CEO, Halba Plastic and Recycling Company Ltd.

Telecommunication – Adedokun Johnson, CEO, Changes Concept Mega Ventures Ltd.

Photography – Korede Olabanji, CEO, Photonimi Photography Company Nig. Ltd.

Consultancy (Engineering) – Egnr. Abiodun Amusa, CEO, Palmone Engineering Ltd.

Real Estate (Luxury) – Amb. Dr. Julius Oyedemi, CEO, Pwan Plus Business Concerns

Consultancy (Legal) – Barr. Tracy Akpana, CEO, Legal Lex T.E.A and Associates

Maritime – Gendon Oboso, CEO, Obadon Maritime Ltd.

Insurance Health – Dr. Kolawole Owoka, CEO, United Healthcare International Ltd.

Real Estate (Private) – Dr Victor Onukwugha, CEO, Bauhaus International Ltd.

University (Public) – Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, V. C. University of Ilorin

Stationaries – Muideen Ibrahim, CEO, Bamib Resources Ltd.

Industrial Goods – Chief Saleh Nabil, CEO, M. Saleh and Co. Ltd.

Manufacturing (Ceramics) – Bhaskar Rao, CEO, West African Ceramics Ltd.

Restaurant – Dr. Tola Awosika, CEO, 355 Group

Import and Export – Obinna Onungwa, CEO, Cargo worth Alliance Logistics Ltd.

Aviation Educational Institutions – Oladayo Gideon, CEO, Aeroport College of Education

Postal/Courier Services – Adelana Olamilekan, CEO, Zenith Carex International Ltd.

Cosmetic Dermatology – Prof. Dr Patience Johnson, CEO, Derma Contour Aesthetic and Beauty Clinic

Cinema – Guy Murray-Bruce, Vice President, Silverbird Group.