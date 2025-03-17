VC speaks as UNILORIN loses ex-lecturer, who is now a SAN

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, has described the sudden death of a former lecturer of the institution, Prof. Rasheed Ijaodola, who is now a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, as a great loss.

The Vice Chancellor noted that the passing of the SAN is a significant blow to the legal profession and academic community in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Kunle Akogun, on Sunday in Ilorin.

The late scholar hailed from Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State and once lectured Law at the University of Ilorin.

He passed away on Sunday morning.

Until his death, he was a Law Professor at Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State.

Egbewole said Ijaodola bestrode academia like a colossus, mentoring generations of lawyers in various institutions where he had taught.

He described the deceased as a “bookworm” who earned no fewer than four PhDs, including one in Christian Studies, in spite of being a devout Muslim.

“He was a remarkable scholar, a committed community builder, and a devoted family man,” Egbewole added.

He prayed that Almighty Allah forgive Ijaodola’s shortcomings and grant him Aljanah Firdaous.

Post Views: 5