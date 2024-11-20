VC Race: FG dissolves governing council of UNIZIK

The federal government, in reaction to the crisis surrounding the appointment of a Vice-Chancellor in Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, has announced the dissolution of the governing council of the institution.

To this end, the government announced the removal of Amb. Greg Ozumba Mbadiwe as Pro Chancellor and Hon. Hafiz Oladejo;Hon.Augustine Onyedebelu;Engr . Amioleran Osahon and Rtd Gen. Funsho Oyeneyin as council members

Similarly, the government announced the removal of the school’s vice chancellor, Prof. Bernard Odoh, who it said, was “illegally appointed by the dissolved Governing Council of Nnamdi Azikiwe University.”

In a statement on Wednesday, the government noted that an acting vice-chancellor will be appointed, and a new governing council for the university constituted as soon as possible to ensure proper governance and adherence to the law.

The government, in the statement issued by the Federal Ministry of Education, through its Director, Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, explained that its action followed “grave breaches of the laws governing the university and disregard for lawful directives from the Federal Ministry of Education.”

“The decision comes after it was found that the Chairman of the Governing Council unilaterally appointed a Vice-Chancellor who did not meet the minimum eligibility criteria for the position. This led to a breakdown of law and order within the university community, causing tension and disharmony, “ the statement said.

It pointed out that,”The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, emphasized that urgent measures were needed to prevent further deterioration of the situation at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, as the illegal decisions taken by the Governing Council posed a significant risk of further destabilizing the institution.”

The statement added:”The Minister of Education has also announced the removal of Prof. Bernard Odoh, the Vice-Chancellor who was illegally appointed by the dissolved Governing Council of Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

“In accordance with the university’s founding act, an Acting Vice-Chancellor will be appointed, and a new Governing Council for the university will be constituted as soon as possible to ensure proper governance and adherence to the law.

“All these changes are with immediate effect. This step aligns with the Federal Government’s commitment to good governance, accountability, and adherence to the rule of law in the nation’s educational institutions.”

