VC expresses delight as Tech-U is 7th in NUC’s state universities rankings

The Vice Chancellor of the First Technical University, Ibadan, Professor Ayobami Salami, has expressed delight and hope at the institution’s position in the National Commission’s new ranking.

According to the NUC, Tech-U is seventh in the rankings of the state universities and 27th among the 113 ranked nationally.

Established in 2017, Tech-U is about the youngest of the 31 state universities ranked, while there are many other federal, state and private ivory towers not even in the NUC rankings.

The attainment is also despite the fact that Tech-U is undergoing accreditation while it is just graduating the first set, with the maiden convocation coming up in March, 2022.

The two – accreditation and graduation – are said to be part of the criteria the NUC uses to rate the varsities.

The vice chancellor noted that Tech-U’s attainment, based on the ranking, showed that it was on its way to glory.

Professor Salami said, “The First Technical University is an institution with a novel vision and mission. Our philosophy is to develop brains and train the hands. We pay a lot of attention to entrepreneurial and vocational development as much as we build scholarship in our students. We are just four years old in the journey and now the NUC has rated us seventh among many state universities and 27th among all the universities in Nigeria – federal and also private ones.

“We are energised by this ranking. We can only say that we are challenged to do better.”