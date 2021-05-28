The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of Emmanuel Famu, a Deputy Registrar at the Lagos State University, as the acting Registrar for the institution.

The appointment was contained in a statement by the Coordinator of LASU’s Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Ademola Adekoya.

This is a follow-up to the recent dissolution of the university’s Governing Council and directive that the former Registrar, Olayinka Amuni, should embark on compulsory leave pending when the processes for the appointment of a substantive Vice Chancellor for the institution will be completed.

According to the statement: “Mr. Fanu was until his new appointment the deputy registrar and Secretary, Postgraduate School of the university.

“His appointment will run until the selection process of the 9th Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University is concluded.”

Born in 1968, the new acting Registrar, a graduate of LASU, hails from Badagry in Lagos State.

He graduated in 1996 with a Bachelor degree in Physical and Health Education, has a Master’s in Public Administration from the university in 2005, and bagged a diploma certificate in Law in 2021.

Fanu joined the services of LASU as Administrative Officer II in 1999 and rose to become Deputy Registrar on October 1, 2018.

He was appointed Deputy Registrar and Secretary to the Postgraduate School in 2020.