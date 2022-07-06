Vatsa makes cash donation to late AIT reporter’s family

The late General Mamman Vatsa Foundation has donated the sum of N100,000 to the family of late African Independent Television (AIT) reporter, Muhammad Danlami Ibrahim.

Chairman of the foundation, Jonathan Vatsa while presenting the token to the family of the late reporter at the Correspondents Chapel office in Minna, Niger state, called on well- meaning individuals in society to come to the aid of the less privileged by putting smiles on their faces.

It should be recalled that Vatsa had adopted and trained three orphans of late Punch Correspondent in Niger state, Francis Falola who died few months after losing his wife.

Vatsa explained that the foundation set up in honour of late General Mamman Vatsa believes in giving assistance to widows and orphans.

He, however, called on well-meaning Nigerlites to imbibe the spirit of giving and supporting widows and orphans, adding that ten families benefitted from the gesture which include six from Kaduna state, three from the Federal Capital Territory and one from Niger.

Chairman of the Chapel, Mustapha Yakubu Bina and representative of late Ibrahim’s family, Muhammad Ibrahim Ndamiso, thanked the foundation for its gesture and remembering the family.

They further described the late Danladi as a committed and hard working reporter, who did his official duty with due diligence.