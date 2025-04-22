Vatican unveils burial arrangements for Pope Francis

The funeral of Pope Francis will take place on Saturday, April, 26, 2025 at 10:00am (0800 GMT) in the square in front of St Peter’s Basilica.

This was according to a statement made by the Vatican on Tuesday.

The coffin of the Argentine pontiff, who died on Monday aged 88, will then be taken inside the church and from there taken to the Rome basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore for burial.

It further disclosed that Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals, “Will preside at the Mass, which will be concelebrated by Patriarchs, Cardinals, Archbishops, Bishops, and priests from across the globe.”

“The Eucharistic celebration will conclude with the Ultima commendatio and the Valedictio.

“The late Pope Francis’ body will then be taken into St. Peter’s Basilica and then to the Basilica of St. Mary Major for entombment.

“Ahead of the funeral, the coffin containing the Pope’s body will be carried from the chapel of the Casa Santa Marta to St. Peter’s Basilica.

“Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, will preside over the rite of translation on Wednesday, April 23, which will begin at 9:00 AM with a moment of prayer.

“The procession will pass through Santa Marta Square and the Square of the Roman Protomartyrs, according to the Holy See Press Office.

“The procession will then exit through the Arch of the Bells into St. Peter’s Square and enter the Vatican Basilica through the central door.

“At the Altar of the Confession, the Cardinal Camerlengo will preside over the Liturgy of the Word, at the conclusion of which the visits to the body of the Roman Pontiff will commence.”

The Eagle Online reported that the 88-year-old Catholic leader died on Monday morning, almost a month after being discharged from five weeks in hospital with double pneumonia.

