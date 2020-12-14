Prof. Chinedum Nwajiuba, the Vice Chancellor, Alex-Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo, Ebonyi, has said that idleness among students leads them into cultism.

Nwajiuba said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in his office on Monday.

He spoke on preparations for the institution’s fifth convocation and his impending disengagement from office after completing his five-year tenure.

He said that the institution had no record of cultism because the students “are too serious” to engage in such an act.

“Our students do not have to be dancing inside bushes at night because they begin academic activities from the first week of every new semester.

“We duly concluded the first semester of the 2019 academic session, re-opened on October 2019 and our lecturers were already in classes upon resumption.

“Cultism is for stupid people because it cannot make anyone attain the position of a nation’s President and Vice Chancellor, among other dignified positions,” Nwajiuba said.

He urged the staff members and students of the institution to ensure that the legacies he built during his tenure were sustained.

He further urged them to extend similar co-operation to his successor to enable him to perform better.

“We had several unactualised plans and policies but collaborated with committed individuals to achieve all we did.

“We had contractors, who were ready to listen and take requisite technical advice,” he said.

According to him, the university authorities engaged theatre arts practitioners in constructing the Theatre Art auditorium.

Nwajiuba urged relevant private and governmental organisations to sustain their support and collaboration with the institution in order to jointly address the infrastructure needs of the university.

“A former House of Representatives Health Services Committee chairman sited his constituency project at our medical centre, in spite of the fact that he hails from Imo.

“There are always benchmarks to compare existing projects but there are many projects such as roads we would wish to be completed in the institution’s benefit,” he said.