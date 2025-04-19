Varsity student electrocuted while using, charging phone

Tragedy struck the University of Ilesa, Osun State, on Friday as a 100-level student, Gbolahan Ojolo, reportedly died from electrocution, allegedly triggered by a lightning strike in his hall of residence.

Ojolo, a student of the Department of Business Administration, was said to have been playing a game on his mobile phone while it was charging when the lightning struck during a thunderstorm.

Confirming the incident in a statement issued on Saturday, the Registrar of the University, Funso Ojo, expressed deep sorrow over the loss.

The statement partly read: “The management of the University of Ilesa, Osun State, deeply regrets to announce the tragic and untimely death of one of its students, Gbolahan Ojolo, a 100 Level student of the Department of Business Administration.0:00 / 0:00

“The unfortunate incident occurred in the evening of Friday, April 18, 2025. Gbolahan was electrocuted while playing a game on his mobile phone, which was being charged in his room at a private hostel located near the Prototype Engineering Development Institute (PEDI) junction. The electrocution was reportedly triggered by a lightning strike during a thunderstorm.”

The Registrar further stated that the university had informed the police, and following due clearance, the remains of the deceased were moved to the morgue of Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa.

“The Police have since commenced a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the statement added.

“The University of Ilesa has also made necessary arrangements to support the family during this moment of intense grief and will continue to stand by them through this difficult time.

“The entire University community mourns this painful loss and prays for the repose of Gbolahan’s soul. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, classmates, and the Department of Business Administration.”

