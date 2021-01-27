The Federal University of Lafia has procured a multiple interactive anatomy computer software (Anatomage) to teach practical anatomy better at its medical school.

The equipment enhances the teaching of practical anatomy wherein the use of cadavers (corpses) is eliminated.

Unveiling the Anatomage in Lafia on Wednesday, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Muhammad Sanusi-Liman, said the varsity spent N30 million from its internally-generated revenue to procure the equipment.

Sanusi-Liman said this was in its determination to ensure that its medical school became one of the best in the country.

He added that with the acquisition, the university became the second in Nigeria that had the equipment.

Prof. Sanusi-Liman expressed the hope that with the facilities and manpower at the Medical College of the university, the Federal Government would approve a teaching hospital for the institution.

He commended the Nasarawa State Government for donating a newly-built hospital to the university.

In his remarks, Prof. Ahmed Yakubu-Ashuku, Provost of the College of Medicine of the university, said the importance of the Anatomage was enormous to the teaching of practical anatomy.

Yakubu-Ashuku said: “Unlike the use of cadaver, this machine allows for repeat of dissection of the human body and its parts and even studying its functions in a real life situation.”

Earlier, Dr. Abdulmumuni Lawal, Head of Anatomy Department, commended the management of the institution for procuring the machine.

Lawal, who is also the acting Dean of the College, said the images programmed in the machine were those of real humans.

He said the department was still training its staff on how to use the equipment to teach practical anatomy.