Varsity education without interpreter, my most challenging experience – Deaf graduate

Yusuf Yahaya, a 26-year-old graduate, said his four years in the university without a sign language interpreter, as a deaf student, were the most challenging period of his life.

Yahaya, a graduate of political science from Gombe State University, said this through an interpreter in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Gombe.

He said the society had not been fair to persons with disabilities, especially students like himself.

He said he was the only deaf student in his class and his biggest challenge was not having an interpreter in spite of his effort at getting the school management to employ one.

“Lack of interpreter is a big problem for the deaf and only God knows how I felt, not to be heard or given the opportunity to effectively contribute my ideas for four years in the university,” he said.

He said he had to study on his own, rely on friends to compile his notes, make researches on the internet and do his best to ensure that he was not left behind.

Yahaya who graduated with a second class lower degree said his determination to become a graduate made him to push harder until he graduated in 2018.

He said not having a sign language interpreter made it “extremely difficult” for him to effectively participate in class.

This, he said, affected his performance, and that he would have done better with an interpreter.

“I missed classes and even tests because of lack of interpreters to relate the lecturers’ messages appropriately.

“Well, I gave my best and I graduated with a second class lower,” he said smiling.

Yahaya, while pleading on behalf of Persons with Disabilities in his Local Council, Akko, said without interpreters in schools it would be challenging for them to access education.

“Our representatives should establish special schools for younger ones to get education because it is a very difficult to go through unormal school with no interpreters.

He explained that the society had not been fair to his kind because, “Even in the hospital we often encounter challenges.

“Whenever a deaf or blind person is sick explaining to doctors his or her challenges is really a big issue.

“So, we need interpreters in hospitals too. Society and government should always include us in the provision of public infrastructure and facilities.”

He said he addressed his communication challenge in hospitals by writing because he could read and write.

Yahaya who had his mandatory one-year service in Bauchi State said he was yet to get meaningful employment.

“I appeal to the government to help me get employment to effectively contribute my quota to the development the country,” said Yahaya.

The political science graduate called on the Gombe State government to sign Disability Right Bill that would compel all tertiary institutions to provide interpreters for deaf students.

He further called for the creation of an agency for persons with disabilities to protect their rights and welfare in the state.