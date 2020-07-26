Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Danny Ings lost out on the Premier League Golden Boot award by one goal to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.

Despite the Arsenal captain’s final day brace against Watford, Vardy’s 23 goals in the campaign has beaten the Gabonese forward.

Ings netted in Southampton’s victory over Sheffield United, but it wasn’t enough, with Vardy claiming his first Golden Boot.

Aubameyang finished the season on 22 goals after two first-half strikes against the now-relegated Hornets.

The Arsenal forward’s 2018/19 campaign meant he shared the prize with Liverpool duo of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Salah finished the campaign on 19 goals, joint with Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, both one ahead of Harry Kane in fifth-place.

Harry Kane netted 18 times, in sixth-place, and Mane scored his 18th goal of the term in the Reds’ win at Newcastle United.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial finished on 17 goals, with Sergio Aguero in 11th-place on 16 goals.