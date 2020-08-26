Jamie Vardy has agreed a contract extension with Leicester City Football Club, which will keep him at the club until June 2023.

The 33-year-old striker produced one of his best seasons in 2019/20, scoring 23 times to win the Premier League Golden Boot as City secured fifth place and a return to European competition.

Vardy is fourth on the Club’s all-time leading scorer list with 129 goals.

Jamie was named Player of the Season by both the Club’s supporters and his team-mates in Leicester City’s End of Season Awards after her became the 29th player to pass 100 Premier League goals last month.