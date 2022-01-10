Vandrezzer, Box2Box, six others for Ekofootball NNL Pre-Season

Eight clubs will participate in the maiden edition of Ekofootball NNL Pre-Season football tournament slated to hold at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos between January 19 and February 29 this year.

The Pre-season tournament, according to the Lagos State Football Association, Chairman, Barrister Seyi Akunwunmi, is organised to get the Lagos teams ready ahead of the commencement of the Nigeria National League (NNL) and also ensure some of the teams gain promotion into the Premier League.

His words; “We must thank the State government and the Lagos State Sports Commission for approving this competition which we believe is a good test for our clubs ahead of the new season.

“We hope the Pre-Season tournament will provide you the opportunity to test your players ahead of the task ahead since it is our joy to more clubs from the State participating in the Nigeria Premier Football League.

“To achieve this aim, we are going to give all the support you require but we urge you to make the proper recruitments and remained focussed on the game.”

The club sides that will participate in the Pre-season tourney are; the State FA Cup champions, Vandrezzer FC, Box2Box FC, Ikorodu City, Sporting Lagos City, Joy Cometh, Ottasollo, Smart City and G12 FC.