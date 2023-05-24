Vandals destroy nine TCN towers in Ogun

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Wednesday said vandals have destroyed nine of its towers along Papalanto/Abeokuta 132KV in Ogun.

Ndidi Mbah, the General Manager, Public Affairs Unit, TCN, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos.

According to her, the towers 56 to 65 of the transmission lines had collapsed due to the activities of the vandals.

“The towers located in the Obafemi Owode area of Ogun were all massively vandalised, leading to their collapse,” she said.

Mbah said that Mojeed Akintola, the General Manager, Transmission, Lagos Region said the collapsed towers were discovered on Sunday after a tripping was recorded.

Akintola was quoted as adding that a team was dispatched to trace the fault, leading to the discovery of the collapsed towers.

“As a result, Abeokuta and environs are presently out of power supply even as efforts are ongoing to supply bulk electricity through an alternate line.

“This will enable the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) to distribute electricity to its customers whose supply is affected by the incident,” he said.

Akintola condemned the activities of vandals, stating that their nefarious acts negatively impacted the grid expansion efforts of the company.

“Also, resources that would have been used to further improve the grid infrastructure in Ogun would now be used to replace the vandalized towers.

“We are again appealing to the host communities to work with TCN to protect our common national assets,” he urged.