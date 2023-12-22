Vandals bring down TCN’s towers in Gombe-Damaturu

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said that one of its towers T372 around Katsaita Village, in Yobe State was vandalised on Thursday.

TCN disclosed this in Abuja, on Friday, in a release by Ndidi Mbah, its General Manager, Public Affairs.

The company said the vandals brought down the 330 Kilo Volt (KV) transmission tower which pulled down another tower T373 along the same transmission line route.

Mbah said the incident, which took place at about 9.18 p.m. on Thursday, brought about power failure to parts of Yobe and Borno States.

According to her, TCN’s engineers while patrolling the line to ascertain the cause of the cut in power supply, discovered that the fallen towers and the villagers confirmed they heard a loud explosion before the tower came down.

She said: ”On closer investigation, the engineers found evidence of explosives used by the vandals in bringing down the towers.

”Presently, TCN had mobilised one of its contractors to the site of the incident to commence the reconstruction of the transmission towers damaged by the vandals.

”TCN strongly condemned the incident and regrets the inconvenience caused to the government and people of Yobe and Borno States”.

Also Read:

Mbah promised the company would do all that was possible to quickly re-erect the towers to restore power supply to the affected areas.

She pledged: ”We are once again making an urgent appeal to host communities to collaborate with TCN in the fight against vandalism and the necessary preservation of power infrastructure nationwide as our collective asset.”