Vandalism: Police begin clampdown on illegal scavengers in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has commenced a clampdown on illegal scavengers whose activities have been linked to cases of theft and vandalism of public and private owned property in the state.

This move, according to available information, followed a recent arrest made by the Itele-Awori Divisional Police Headquarters.

It was gathered that a case of theft involving a scavenger was reported at the Divisional Police Headquarters on February 17, 2025, at about 3pm by one Mr. Abiodun Wasiu, a resident of No. 7 Alafia Street, Oja, Itele.

According to his report, while passing by, he noticed an unidentified scrap dealer unlawfully removing window glasses with aluminium frames from a co-landlord’s building.

When confronted, the suspect attempted to flee, prompting the complainant to raise an alarm.

Members of the community assisted in apprehending the suspect, who was then handed over to the police.

The Spokesperson for the Ogun Police Command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the development in a statement sighted by The Eagle Online on Tuesday.

Odutola, a Chief Superintendent of Police, noted that the suspect, during interrogation, confessed to the crime and is currently in police custody.

She added that the case is currently under investigation, and the suspect will be charged to court upon completion of legal procedures.

Subsequently, the Ogun State Police Command said it has intensified monitoring and enforcement actions against illegal scavengers, particularly those who engage in criminal activities under the guise of scrap dealing.

“Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

“The public should be cautious of unauthorized scavengers trespassing on properties, as many of them engage in vandalism, theft, and other unlawful acts,” the statement added.

The Ogun State Police Command reaffirms its commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property while taking decisive action against criminals operating under any disguise.

