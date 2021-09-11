Vandalised pipeline: NSCDC recovers 48 sacks, 36 kegs of petrol

The Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps under the leadership of Commandant Eweka Douglas Okoro has recovered 48 sacks and 36 kegs of 30 litres each from vandals who ruptured petroleum pipelines in Badagry area of the state.

This was disclosed in a statement on Friday by the spokesman of the Lagos State Command, Abolurin Olumide.

According to the statement, operatives of the Marine and Anti-vandal team of the Badagry Division of the Command, who were on routine surveillance and patrol on September 7, 2021 at about 1:54am intercepted some suspected vandals engaging in their dastard criminal activities.

The Divisional Officer, Badagry Division, Lagos State Command, Chief Superintendent of Corps Akinyemi Rasheed Ayodeji, who led the operation, further stated that the suspected vandals at the scene took to their heels on sighting the gallant men of the division when they were about perfecting their evil act of economic sabotage.

The gallant Marine and Anti-vandal team, who intercepted the suspected vandals at the Badagry Division, discovered some thick nylons (white colour) wrapped with sacks loaded with unknown quantity of litres of petrol, numbering 48 in quantity and another 36 30litre kegs loaded with petrol, which the vandals intended to cart away, around Mangoro creek along Iya’fin waterways heading towards the Republic of Benin.

The Commandant has immediately ordered the Anti-vandal Unit of the Command to evacuate the suspected products back to the Lagos State Command Headquarters in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos in a bid to carry out further intelligent investigation.

Okoro has also directed that the security of lives and property and protection of oil pipelines in the Badagry Division and other oil pipeline areas in the state be beefed up immediately.

The Commandant said the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation office in the state has also been contacted for proper evacuation of the products because of the highly inflammable nature of it.

Okoro seized the occasion of this excellent operation to further reiterate the Command’s readiness and commitment to ensuring a zero tolerance against oil pipeline vandalism and other form of criminalities in the state.

He further assured the people and Government of Lagos State of his unflinching commitment and dedication towards sustaining the already established peace and security in the state.

He promised that the Corps will continue to work assiduously and laboriously with the Government and other security services or agencies and stakeholders in the state to further proffer solutions to any form of security challenges that may want to raise their ugly heads.