Van Persie named Feyenoord captain

Robin van Persie has been appointed Feyenoord’s club captain ahead of the new season.

The striker, who begins his second season since rejoining the club, takes the skipper’s armband from Karim El Ahmadi, who moved to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Head coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst also appointed Jordy Clasie vice-captain on Wednesday.

That means that Clasie will wear the armband in the captain’s absence, as was the case in his first stint at the club.

Eric Botteghin is second vice-captain this season, with Steven Berghuis fourth in line.

Van Persie expressed his delight at the appointment.

He said: “It is a great honour for me to be Feyenoord captain. Especially because I grew up at this club.”