Van Dijk, Fabinho, Jones rejoin Liverpool squad after isolating

Liverpool trio Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones all rejoined the squad for training on Friday after their COVID-19 isolation came to an end.

All three have been out since missing the 3-1 Premier League win over Newcastle United on December 16, 2021.

They tested positive but they have been pictured back with their teammates.

The postponement of Liverpool’s Sunday match at Leeds United due to coronavirus issues within the home squad gives those players additional time to get back up to speed.

This will be before the trip to Leicester City on Tuesday.

Midfielder Thiago Alcantara is unlikely to feature at the King Power Stadium as he remains in isolation.

The knock-on effect of rescheduling the Leeds United match means left-back Andy Robertson will now miss the Jan. 2 clash at Chelsea.

This is because he will be serving the final match of his three-game ban for a red card at Tottenham last weekend.

dpa/NAN.