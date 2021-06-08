Manchester United midfielder, Donny van de Beek is reportedly out of Euro 2020 due to a late injury blow.

The 24-year-old has endured a difficult season after a lack of playing time for Man Utd, but he might well have expected to be a key player for the Dutch national team this summer.

However, the Daily Mirror now report on the Netherlands’ official site confirming that Van de Beek will now miss the tournament due to an injury, though there’s not much in the way of detail on his knock as of yet.

Van de Beek has previously shone for his country, even if things haven’t quite worked out for him at United so far.

This will come as a particularly cruel blow for the former Ajax man after his disappointing season at club level.

It’s also yet another key player missing for Holland, with Virgil van Dijk also out of the European Championships after his lengthy injury that saw him miss most of the season for Liverpool.