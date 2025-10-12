Value Jet sends another aircraft to fetch Super Eagles

Stranded Super Eagles are expected to still arrive in Nigeria in the early hours of Sunday as Value Jet has sent another aircraft to fetch them from Luanda, Angola.

The Eagle Online recalls that the initial Value Jet flight had to make an emergency landing following an incident that affected the windshield of the aircraft.

The team was on its way back to Nigeria from South Africa where it handed down a 2-1 defeat to Lesotho in a 2026 World Cup qualifying match.

Super Eagles Media Officer, Promise Eforge, revealed on Saturday night that the entire contingent was okay despite the experience.

Eforge said: “We are all fine and all is well with the team.

“We expect another aircraft at 3am Nigerian time on Sunday and we should be in Uyo in the early hours of Sunday.

“Luanda is about four hours to Nigeria.”

It was learnt that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) might consider a shift in date if the team did not arrive on time in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, in readiness for the crucial match against Benin Republic billed for Tuesday.

An earlier report by The Eagle Online has it that the Cheetahs of Benin Republic were already in Nigeria for the crucial match.