Valentine’s Day is about love, service to humanity — Obi

A former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has described Valentine’s Day as a time for love and service to humanity.

The two-term former governor said this during his visit to the Daughters of Divine Love as part of his Valentine’s Day activities.

In his words: “While I have told my family and children that I love them, the greatest love is that which is expressed through sacrifice for humanity.

“I believe this is the true essence of Valentine’s Day.”

Obi visited the Daughters of Divine Love’s ongoing School of Nursing project in Emene, Enugu State, reinforcing his belief that the day should be marked by selflessness, kindness, and support for those in need.

“I am here to celebrate 2025 Valentine’s Day with people like you who serve God by serving humanity,” he said.

He decried the increasing culture of self-interest and materialism in Nigeria, which has exacerbated poverty and hardship.

He criticised the relentless pursuit of wealth at the expense of the common good, stressing that true national progress can only be achieved when both leaders and citizens embrace love through service, compassion, and shared prosperity.

He encouraged Nigerians to demonstrate love in impactful ways, particularly by investing in education and healthcare – two critical pillars of national development.

During the visit, the highlight was Obi’s presentation of a N25 million cheque as an additional contribution to the institution’s ongoing infrastructural development, bringing his total donations to N100 million within the past year.

He also inspected the construction progress of the nursing school, praising the sisters for their dedication.

Reaffirming his commitment to advancing education and healthcare in Nigeria, he assured them of his continued support until the facility is fully operational.

In response, the Superior General of the Congregation, Mother Mary Anastasia Dike, expressed deep appreciation for Obi’s generosity and presence on such a symbolic day.

Dike described his visit as a genuine reflection of the love exemplified by St. Valentine and the kind of compassion that God calls humanity to practice – one rooted in selflessness and care for others.

She assured Obi that the sisters hold him in high regard and continually pray for his success, asking God to bless his efforts towards a better Nigeria.

