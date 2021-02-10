Lagos Oriental Hotel will give lovers a Valentine’s Day to remember as it has concluded plans to accommodate, entertain and strengthen love between couples come next Sunday.

True to its commitment to offer world-class services, the frontline hotel is making a double offer to customers for Valentine’s Day.

The first offer is a subsidised package that includes special menu, exclusive accommodation packages to give couples the ultimate romantic getaway, as well as dinner under the stars.

The second offer is a dinner date at the classy Terrace Sky Garden at the prestigious hotel.

All of these will be delivered in an atmosphere of romantic music and love on February 14.

“Our customers are special to us and they are at the centre of all we do. We decided to treat them to this special Valentine’s Day offer because we are aware that from time to time love should be rekindled,” Philipp Spielhagen, General Manager, Lagos Oriental Hotel, said.

For the first offer, guests who book a two-night-stay-for-two on February 14 will have three room options: Classic Standard, Classic Superior and Classic Deluxe, which come at heavily discounted rates.

Each room comes with three-course-set-dinner, served over romantic live music, beneath the Lagos sky and stars.

Guests will also be treated to breakfast for two, have complimentary mini-bar, free Wi-Fi and full access to the swimming pool during their stay.

Other add-ons which can be negotiated, include a bottle of wine, bottle of House Champagne, perfume experience, cruise away, welcome décor, a spa session (east-west fusion and purifying facials) and flower bouquet.

For visitors who are not staying at the hotel, but want to experience the world class hospitality of Lagos Oriental Hotel, a dinner date on Valentine’s Day is also on the cards.

This offer gives you a three-course meal with a glass of wine at the Terrace Sky Garden, for a highly discounted price of N18,000 per person.

“Our goal is to bring couples close under an atmosphere of love and affection,” Spielhagen said. “We have concluded all arrangements to make this a memorable Valentine’s Day.”

From inception, Lagos Oriental Hotel has been a bastion of hospitality.

A “home away from home” for business travelers, tourists and holiday makers.

Its exceptional view of the Lagos Lagoon, exceptional service and state-of-the-art infrastructure have endeared the hotel to customers from around the world.