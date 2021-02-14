Let us a build a community of love and sacrifice

On this special occasion of Valentine and as we present our loved ones with candy, flowers, chocolates and such other lovely gifts, let us rededicate ourselves to the virtue of love which is the entire essence of creation and human existence.

Love is fellowship building, love is sacrifice, love is compassion, love is everything that can help us to address our challenges, overcome our fault-lines and unlock our limitless possibilities as a people.

Let our thinking, commitment and activities be guided by love, let our relationship and dedication to duties be nurtured by love, and above all, we must keep loving one another because love is from God.

This is the time to build a community of love and purpose, where selfless sacrifice shall be the propelling hallmark of our development.

Let us therefore use this day to express love and affection towards all those who made our lives special and meaningful.

Happy Valentine!

Chief Segun Oni is a former governor of Ekiti State