Valencia is reportedly interested in signing Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka this summer.

The 18-year-old has been heavily involved for the Gunners during the 2019-20 campaign, making 29 appearances in all competitions, contributing three goals and nine assists in the process.

The teenager’s contract with Mikel Arteta’s side is due to expire in June 2021, though, and it is understood that the Premier League club are struggling to agree a new deal.

Liverpool is said to be closely monitoring developments surrounding the England Under-19 international, but according to media reports, Valencia is also in the hunt.

The report claimed the Spanish giants are “keeping tabs” on the left-sided player as they consider a move during this summer’s transfer window.

Saka, who came through Arsenal’s Hale End academy, started the season as a winger but has largely been used as a full-back over the last few months.