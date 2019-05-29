Those fanning the embers of purported political enmity between Governor David Umahi and his predecessor, Chief Martin Elechi, were on Tuesday thrown into utter confusion and disappointment as the Governor assured that all was well between them.

There have been orchestrated stories of strained relationship between the duo since 2015 following the role purportedly played by Elechi against the emergence of Umahi as Governor.

Umahi during a valedictory State Executive Council meeting on Tuesday, to mark the end of his first tenure, held at the Government House, Abakaliki, paid tribute to Elechi as his political mentor.

The event, transmitted live on Channels and other television stations, saw Umahi describe the ex-Governor as his destiny helper.

He noted that they have been in talks against the growing insinuation that they have permanently parted ways.

Umahi, who seized the occasion to appreciate the Executive Council members for their sacrifices, support and solidarity through the past four years, appealed to those he may have hurt in the course of his stewardship to forgive him, adding: “It is all for the good of the State.”

He said he was always happy remembering the good number of persons his administration had restored their joy through its many welfare schemes and thanked the Executive Council members for being part of the success story.

Umahi maintained that by their collective ingenuity and cooperation amidst difficulties, they have been able to change the narrative of the State, bringing it to the front burner as a State to reckon with in national affairs.

According to him, it was the consciousness that they were building for tomorrow which has sustained the team through thick and thin.

Umahi said: “I want to thank all of you and I reserve all thanks first to God almighty, my family and that of the Deputy Governor and of course, Chief Martin Elechi, the former Governor.

“I will never forget him because he is the destiny helper that God brought to put me where I am.

“Without him, I wouldn’t have been here.

“So, for your information, we are talking now and we are happy with ourselves.”

Almost all members of the Executive Council in emotion laden voices extolled the enigmatic character of the Governor, describing him variously as one of a kind and a gift to the State.

They chronicled his achievements in the past four years in all sectors, describing them as both monumental and life-touching.

The Deputy Governor, Kelechi Igwe, who summed their position, said Governor Umahi assumed the position of a political teacher, a mentor and a father to him in particular and the entire council members.

He narrated the genesis of their struggle together since 2014, pointing out that the Governor’s manifested potentials were capable of driving him to the apex of national leadership.

Igwe noted: “Your Excellency, a book will not contain your marks, that of this Exco and this administration.

“No man can fully understand or comprehend you.

“I say to you: you are an enigma and you are maverick.

“This State that you have rewritten its history will never forget you.

“Your Excellency, I have no regrets serving and working with you and to say to you that no Governor in Nigeria will have the privilege of working with great minds and brains like this Exco.”

The valedictory session featured prayers for the State, the Governor, Executive Council members and their families.

Meanwhile, everyone was taken aback when at the end, Umahi announced that his Exco was still intact against the speculations that it would be dissolved at the event.