Val Day: Adeleke organises dancing competition, others for workers

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has put together series of activities, including dancing competition, for the upcoming Valentine’s Day.

This development was revealed via a circular dated February 10, 2023 signed by the Head of Service, Olaleye Aina.

The circular, endorsed by Najeem Akinola on behalf Aina, was directed to Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff, Permanent Secretaries, Heads of Non-Ministerial Departments, Directors-General, Executive Secretaries and General Managers, and All Heads of Local Government Administration.

Titled: “Annual Valentine’s Day Celebration,” the circular said: “The year 2023 annual Valentine Day Celebration for the entire public servants in the state comes up on Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 at White House Car Park, Abere.

“The programme will feature table tennis, draft, ayo olopon, ludo, dressing parade, dancing competition, questions and answers, among others.

“﻿﻿﻿Consequently, public servants who are interested in the above games are to register with Comrade Agboola on Phone No. 08034648367 and Comrade Semiu on Phone No. 08061674458.

“Please note that only those who register will be allowed to participate in the game.

“﻿﻿﻿The Executive Governor, Osun State, His Excellency Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, is the Father of Love for the day while the Head of Service is the chief host. Therefore, all members of Staff are to be seated by 10:00am.

“I am to request all Accounting Officers of Ministries, Departments and Agencies and Heads of non-Ministerial Agencies including Local Government as well as Local Council Development Authorities to comply and give the content of this circular wide publicity among their staff.”