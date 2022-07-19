Vagrant jailed two weeks for stealing cell phone

An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun on Tuesday sentenced a 25-year-old vagrant, Ganiyu Abeeb, to two weeks imprisonment for stealing a Techno phone worth N12,000.

The police charged Abeeb, whose residence address was not provided with theft.

He pleaded guilty to the charge.

In her ruling, Magistrate A.O.Adeyemi, sentenced the convict to two weeks imprisonment without any option of fine.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp E.O. Adaraloye told the court that the convict committed the offence on July 9, at about 8.30 p m. Ilogbo area, Ota.

Adaraloye said that the convict stole a Techno phone belonging to Adam Mohammed.

He said that lost cell phone was tracked down by the police to Abeeb.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 390(A) of Criminal Code,Vol.1,Laws of Ogun,2006.