The FCT Administration has warned residents not to capitalise on the arrival of the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines into the country to flout the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations Act, 2021.

Ihkaro Attah, Head Media and Enlightenment, FCT Ministerial Taskforce on Enforcement of COVID-19, gave the warning while briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

Attah said that the FCTA would not relax any of the COVID-19 protocols following the arrival of the vaccines.

He revealed that the taskforce would in the next few days intensify efforts to enforce COVID-19 protocol compliance among residents in order to flatten its curve in the FCT.

Attah further disclosed that the enforcement team had since inception in December 2020 arrested a total of 2,112 persons among which 510 were prosecuted while 350 were convicted and fined.

He added that 152 persons were sentenced to community service, 32 were discharged and acquitted by the court while only one person was sentenced to prison for physically engaging officials of the enforcement taskforce.

“The enforcement of the COVID-19 protocols under the Chairmanship of the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, during the first wave was a tough time, but we followed it through, and we actually flattened the curve.

“The second wave commenced in December 2020, we had also followed it through. And since December until Feb. 28, we have carried out intensive operations on almost all fronts in the FCT to ensure that we fight COVID-19 very strongly.

“The total number of 2,112 persons were arrested since December 2020. And a total number of those prosecuted is 510; the number of those convicted and paid their fines are 350 while number of persons sentenced to community service are 152.

“Those discharged and acquitted by the court are 32 in number. And those commuted to prison is just one person; a taxi driver who actually dragged uniform personnel on the floor during the course of his arrest.

“He was sentenced to prison. Also, two minors arrested were discharged later by the court. Whereas, those that were counseled and released were 1,611 persons,” Attah said.

He said that the FCT COVID-19 enforcement taskforce worked with a human face, because the cardinal purpose was to get people to comply with the COVID-19 protocols as signed by President Muhammadu Buhari in the executive order and guidelines that he assented to.