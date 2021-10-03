V-C threatens new students with expulsion at matriculation

Prof. Charles Igwe, Vice-Chancellor, University of Nigeria Nsukka, on Saturday advised matriculating students to shun cultism, examination malpractice and social vices or face expulsion.

The VC gave the warning at the 47th matriculation of the university during which 9,500 students were matriculated.

He said the university had zero tolerance for cultism, examination malpractice, sexual harassment and other social vices and would not hesitate to expel any student found guilty of the offences.

Igwe said: “If found guilty of any of these vices, the university will not hesitate to expel the student as UNN has zero tolerance for crime.

“Not only that you will be expelled, you will be handed over to the police for prosecution.”

The vice-chancellor reminded the new students that their mission in the institution was to study hard so as to make good results on graduation from the university.

Igwe stressed: “The reason why your parents sent you to the university is to study hard and make good result on graduation; other things you do is secondary or a distraction.

“To be found worthy both in learning and character on graduation you must study hard, obey the university rules and regulations.”

Igwe congratulated the matriculating students for being qualified to be admitted into the university, noting that many applied for admission but not all were successful.

He said: “It is my wish that you will make good use of opportunities both providence and the university have provided for you in making your admission possible.

“The mission of the institution as a university is to seek the truth, preach the truth; preserve the truth as well as to restore the dignity of man.”

The vice-chancellor directed the new students to report any form of financial exploitation or sexual harassment by either staff or student of the university management for appropriate action.

In his remarks, Prof. Kenneth Ofokansi, Dean of Faculty of Pharmacy, admonished new students of the faculty to be law-abiding and to pay special attention to their studies as the faculty was held in high esteem by the university and the by the entire country.

Ofokansi said: “The faculty will not be happy with any student that tarnishes the reputation the faculty has built over many years.

“We welcome you all to the faculty and will give you all necessary assistance to ensure you are found worthy in character and in learning on graduation, provided you study hard and obey school rules and regulations.”

Some of the students who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria expressed special appreciation to God who made it possible for them to get admission into the university.