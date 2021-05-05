The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Prof. Abayomi Fasina, on Wednesday said his administration would be targeting to complete 100 projects in its first 100 days in office.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the VC said this while receiving a delegation from the Federal University, Lokoja, led by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mohammed Audu, in Oye-Ekiti.

He said: “I have established almost 10 Directorates, which are all functioning well.

“My two main agenda are staff and students’ welfare as well as Resources, Ideas, Skills, Knowledge to wealth initiative, which will enable a viable working university environment.”

The vice chancellor said the university has no less than 1,000 hectares of land at its Ikole-Ekiti campus, adding that the management was set to commence commercial agriculture as one of its landmark achievements during his sojourn in Ekiti State University.

He urged the Academic Staff Union of Universities to change their strategy from always resorting to industrial action whenever their demands are not met.

Earlier, Audu said the visit was to congratulate Fasina following his emergence as the new VC of FUOYE.

He noted that the delegation was strategically created to understudy FUOYE as the geometric transformation of the institution was amazing to all.

He said: “Our university admires FUOYE in the areas of academic programmes and infrastructure.

“We hope that this mutual relationship will lead to exchange of ideas and knowledge for best practices.

“FUOYE is a trailblazer in developmental strides, especially in programmes expansion, and we actively look forward to having a strong synergy together so that we can build Nigeria as a nation.”

NAN reports that Fasina, who assumed duty as the VC of FUOYE on February 11, was formerly the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration).