The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu of Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has predicted that Senator Hope Uzodinma will dislodge the incumbent, Emeka Ihedioha, as Imo State Governor.

Uzodinma was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2019 governorship election in Imo State, while Ihedioha, who was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission, flew the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Mbaka, who spoke during the crossover mass at the Adoration Ground, Enugu, said: “Many things are going to happen in Nigeria this 2020 that will shock countrymen and countrywomen, but all would be to God’s glory.

“In spite of all that would happen, there is hope.

“In Imo State, there is hope. Hope, hope, hope in Imo!

“Imo people have suffered but God is raising a new hope that would be an agent of salvation for them.

“He’s coming with a new flag to restore the dignity of that noble land.

“A new leadership that will break barriers and there would be joy in the land of Imo.

“Lift your candles as I bless Hope Uzodinma and I empower him to, spiritually, take over.

“How, I do not know?

“Please, if you heard that there would be a new government in Imo and you don’t like the message, if I say Hope, you can say hopeless, but do not fight me.

“I am saying this in respect of those who may want to come after me.”