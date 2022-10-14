Uzoho: My dream come true playing against Manchester United

Nigeria’s Omonia Nicosia goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, admitted it was a dream come true to play against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Manchester United defeated Omonia Nicosia 3-2 in the Europa League playing away in Cyprus last week.

The hosts’ goalkeeper, Fabiano Freitas, was named Man of the Match for his stellar performance, but he was not available for the return fixture at Old Trafford on Thursday due to injury.

That gave second-choice Uzoho the opportunity to start Thursday night’s game in Manchester, which was actually a chance the Nigerian goalkeeper had “dreamed” about, with the shot-stopper being a self-confessed lifelong United fan.

Uzoho was not daunted by playing at Old Trafford and he produced an inspired performance to prevent United from breaking the deadlock until stoppage time.

Uzoho was sensational on the night and it seemed like he wasn’t going to concede.

Scott McTominay finally found a way past Uzoho with a dramatic, late goal, but that didn’t stop the goalkeeper from smiling after the final whistle.

Uzoho discussed his pride at his performance after the match.

“I’m not disappointed, because we had a great game,” a smiling Uzoho told BT Sport. “I would have preferred to get at least a point, but I’m happy, in this stadium, with big players.

“It’s a dream come true for me (playing against United).

“I’ve dreamed to play here for a long, long time.

“When I saw the draw and figured I’d be playing at Old Trafford, I wanted to play.

“I prayed to God for an opportunity to play and I got it.

“Arguably, yes (my best ever performance), I think so.

“I’m proud of my teammates because it was not a one-man job.

“We gave everything out there as a team.

“I’m happy with my performance and that’s it.”

Uzoho was also named Man of the Match for his performance.