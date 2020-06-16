Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State on Tuesday assigned portfolios to 95 aides with 63 appointed as Special Advisers, while 32 are Senior Special Assistants.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Oguike Nwachuku, indicated that Prof. Henry Njoku, a Special Adviser, is Chief Technical Adviser/Coordinator, Economic Development and Rehabilitation Council, while Ruby Emele is for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Other Special Advisers are Christina Ude, Sustainable Development Goals and Humanitarian Services; Dr. Bathos Nwadike, Political; Pat Ekeji Ngozi, Strategy and Development; while Macdonald Ebere combines that role with being the General Manager, ENTRACO.

Ikpamezie Innocent is Special Assistant to General Manager, OCDA; Dominic Uzowuru, Inter-Party; Amaka Okafor, Electronic/New Media; and Dr. Okereke Macillina, health.

Others are Doris Tony-Anyanwu, International Cooperation/NEPAD; Ifeanyi Opara, Labour Matters; Chief Canice Nwachukwu, Revenue Mobilisation and Capacity Development; while Ikem Unaebgu is for Aviation/Airport.

Justice Remigious Okoye is the Executive Chairman, Imo Internal Revenue Services; Nwodu Chukwuemeka, Internally Generated Revenue; Nina Nwaulu, Signage and Advertisement; Florence Anichebe, Special Duties III; and Jimmy Imo, Imo State Liason Office.

Senior Special Assistants to the governor and their portfolios are as follows: Hajiya Fatima Hamza, Gender and Vulnerable Groups – Northern Affairs (Women); and Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim, Gender and Vulnerable Groups – Northern Affairs (Men).