Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has lauded the Shell Petroleum Development Company for its developmental projects in the state worth N1.3 billion.

Uzodinma gave the commendation while inspecting the SPDC ongoing projects in Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of the state on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the ongoing projects include construction of 10 lock-up market stalls, borehole and four modern toilets at Umuapu community.

The governor, represented by his Commissioner for Environment, Ikechukwu Njoku, thanked the company for contributing to the development of the state.

Uzodinma said by empowering its host communities with developmental projects, the SPDC was setting the pace for other investors in the state using enduring legacies.

He pledged continued synergy with investors in Imo State, while urging host communities to protect the facilities from vandalism.

He said: “We appreciate your synergy because it shows your support for our reconstruction, rehabilitation and recovery mantra.

“While we urge other investors in our state to emulate the SPDC by giving back to their host communities, we also urge the communities to protect the facilities given to them as this will encourage investors to do more.”

Speaking, External Relations Manager, Land Production Hub of the SPDC, Chibuzor Anyim, said that funds for the projects are being disbursed in “milestones” with the projects being executed by indigenous contractors.

Anyim also said the projects were in fulfillment of SPDC’s Global Memorandum of Understanding, adding that while the SPDC released funds, the projects were executed by Cluster Development Boards.

He said: “The CDBs are Assa North and Ohaji-Egbema with projects worth N800 million and N500 million respectively.

“The GMoU spans a period of five years and we are already three years gone.

“SPDC is funding each of the GMoU clusters with N500 million for five years, with a yearly tranche payment of one million naira to each cluster, but Assa north got a top up of N300 million to be paid in three tranches of N100 million per year for three years.”

Appreciating the SPDC, CDB Chairman for Assa North, Godswill Uho, said the projects would be put to their best use when completed and assured that they would be protected from vandals.

Also, the Ohaji-Egbema CDB Chairman, Casmir Ekeruo, praised the SPDC and thanked the state government for providing the enabling environment for activities of the company to thrive.

Other projects are construction of three classroom blocks at Obitti town school, construction of ICT Centre at Ochia autonomous community, renovation of Awarra community hall, Avu women development centre and an examination hall at Obosima Technical Secondary School.

Also included are renovation of Ochia/Awarra health centre and three classrooms block with a school hall at Assa Central Primary School, renovation of Assa health post and construction of Obile 100 capacity town hall, as well as construction of Assa bottle water factory, Umudike health post, 12 open market stalls at Etekwuru community and renovation of a five classroom block in Umuwaku community.