Uzodimma to Okorocha: You’re my younger brother, I can’t join issues with you

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has said he will not join issues with a former Governor of the State, Rochas Okorocha, on matters concerning governance in the state.

Uzodinma said this on Tuesday during the 6th Imo State Stakeholders meeting held at the Government House, Owerri.

He said Okorocha was his younger brother, adding that he was not willing to abdicate the office of Governor after years of leaving office.

He said: “I have said it times without number I have no personal grouse with anybody.

“All of you who know me well in Imo State, I tried one time or the other to contest the election.

“In some cases, I won.

“In some cases, I did not win.

“And when I didn’t win, I left back for my businesses.

“When I won, I served the people with all my heart.

“I have many former Governors in Imo State.

“I have Governor Achike Udenwa.

“I have Governor Ikedi Ohakim.

“Emeka Ihedioha.

“But none of them wants to take the whole State as private property.

“The difference between the other former Governors and Okorocha is that he is out of office, but he still wants to be in office.

“Okorocha is a younger brother to me.

“I’m older than him.

“If not for anything, traditionally, I deserve to be respected by him.

“I don’t want to join issues with him.

“Let him just know that he is not the Governor and for the short period I will be here, God willing, he should allow me to be Governor.”