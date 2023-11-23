Uzodimma suspends Commissioner, Special Adviser

The Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Thursday sacked two of his appointees, Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Physical Planning, Noble Atulegwu, and the Special Adviser/General Manager of Imo Housing Corporation, Mbakwe Obi.

This was confirmed to newsmen in Owerri, in a statement by the Secretary to the Government of Imo state, Cosmos Iwu.

According to the statement, “The Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma has approved the immediate suspension from the office of Hon Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Physical Planning, Hon Noble Atulegwu.

“His Excellency has similarly approved the immediate suspension from office of the SA/GM Imo Housing Corporation, Hon Mbakwe Obi Jnr. Both affected officials are to hand over to the most senior officers in the respective offices.”

However, no reason was stated for their suspension, but sources linked it to issues of protests over the alleged forceful take over of land of some communities in Imo state.

It should be recalled that there have been protests across Imo communities starting from the council areas of Owerri West, and Owerri North among others continued to protest against the use of government names to take over their lands.

The villagers had among other demands called for the sack of some appointees of Governor Hope Uzodimma over the issue of the alleged takeover of their land.