Uzodimma sets date to present book on APC’s 10-year leadership

Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has announced September 30 as the date to present his latest book on the APC’s leadership of Nigeria over the past 10 years.

The book, “A Decade of Impactful Progressive Governance in Nigeria,” was authored by the governor to provide insight into the achievements and challenges of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) since it came to power in 2015.

As an insider, Uzodimma leveraged his position as PGF Chairman to chronicle the events before and after the ascension of the party to power, and how it has impacted Nigeria.

In a statement, Imo State Commissioner for Information, Public Orientation and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, disclosed that the book presentation will take place in Owerri, the state capital.

He said the 10-chapter book, whose foreword was written by the immediate past Chairman of the APC and former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, is a veritable compendium for both APC and non-APC members alike.

Emelumba quoted Governor Uzodimma as saying that the book is unique “because of its objective nature, as it highlights the obvious challenges faced by the APC in its 10-year governance from May 2015 to May 2025.”

The Commissioner said Governor Uzodimma is convinced that the book presents “a critical analysis of the manifesto of the APC and how far the party has gone in actualizing it, including areas of shortcomings. It is definitely not a PR book for the APC but a sincere examination of the party’s performance in governance.”

The broad areas covered by Uzodimma in the book include early progressive movements and parties in Nigeria, comparative analysis between pre- and post-APC eras, and the sectoral achievements recorded by the APC government in the last 10 years, Emelumba said.

According to him, Uzodimma also discussed the way forward for progressive governance in Nigeria and the vision of the APC for the country’s future, especially in the economic frontiers.

Top dignitaries across party divides are expected to grace the historic occasion.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']