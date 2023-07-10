Uzodimma redeems N30m gift to six Super Falcons players

828 828

Governor Hope Uzodimma has redeemed his pledge of N30m to six Super Falcons players who participated at the 2022 Africa Women Championship (AWCON) in Morocco who are from the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Oguwike Nwachuku, in Owerri.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Uzodimma had pledged N5 million for each of the players when they paid him a courtesy call at the Government House Owerri.

The players are Desire Okparanozie, Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, Vivian Ikechukwu, Goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi, Ohale Osinachi and U.S.-born Michelle Alozie.

Uzodinma said that he was particularly touched by the display of football artistry exhibited by the women folk against their Moroccan competitors.

“ The six women not only did Nigeria proud but also Imo where they hail from “, the governor said.

He congratulated the Super Falcons for also qualifying for the Women World cup holding in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug. 20.

NAN reports that on July 19, 2022, the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco beat the Super falcons 5-4 on penalties to reach the final of the AWCON.

In the keenly contested encounter at the Moulay Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, the North Africans dashed the Nigerian ladies’ hopes of winning the trophy for a record tenth time.

The first forty-five minutes was cagey and enterprising but ended goalless.

Also Read:

Both teams, however, started the second half with increased vitality and desire to score goals.

Three minutes into the second half, Nigeria’s Halimat Ayinde was given her marching orders after getting a red card.

Uchenna Kanu, however, broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute from a scramble within the opposition goal post to put Nigeria ahead.

Four minutes after Kanu’s goal, Morocco levelled up from a defensive blunder by the Falcons back line.

Rasheedat Ajibade, the heroine of the quarter-final game against Cameroon, was thereafter sent off for a second yellow card offence to reduce the Nigerian team’s work force to nine.

In spite of the red cards, the Falcons refused to let their guard down.

After adding six minutes to regulation time, the game went into extra time.