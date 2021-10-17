Uzodimma mourns ex-MILAD Zubairu, says death big loss to Imo

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has described the death of Colonel Tanko Zubairu, the last Military Administrator of Imo State, as a big loss to the state.

This was contained in a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Oguwike Nwachuku, on Sunday in Owerri.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Zubairu served as Military Administrator of Imo State from August 22, 1996 to May 29, 1999 when he handed over to Chief Achike Udenwa, an elected civilian governor.

Uzodimma said Zubairu’s passing was shocking, coming shortly after the state had lost its first Military Administrator, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu.

He described Zubairu as a disciplined, fearless and God-fearing military officer who had little tolerance for social ills and crime, and was always prepared to fight such negative tendencies wherever they existed in the state.

He added that Imo people could not hurriedly forget how Zubairu’s administration worked tirelessly to stamp out social ills and criminality associated with a few bad eggs hibernating in the society using Imo as a launch pad during his reign.

He also said Zubairu ensured that the activities of the few bad ones did not dent the moral rectitude that Imo people were noted for.

According to him, Zubairu worked hard to preserve what he saw as the pride of Imo State people, exuding such characteristics as hard work, honesty, integrity, fear of God and love for one another.

The governor commiserated the widow and immediate family members, the government and people of Kaduna State, the military and the Federal Government over the loss.

He prayed God to repose his soul and grant all those Zubairu left behind the fortitude to bear the loss.